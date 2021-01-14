BMO Capital Markets Raises Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$31.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.92. 478,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,249. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 99.69. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$200.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

