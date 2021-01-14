Scotiabank Increases Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$14.00

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOOD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.13.

Get Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE FOOD traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$860.42 million and a PE ratio of -182.43.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.