Scotiabank Raises Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$5.50

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.

PEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.58.

PEY traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.00. 1,138,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,552. The stock has a market cap of C$659.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$86.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$631,294.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

