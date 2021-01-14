Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.00.

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock traded up C$1.07 on Thursday, hitting C$28.11. 586,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,364. The company has a market cap of C$20.63 billion and a PE ratio of -46.85. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.22.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

