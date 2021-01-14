Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.95.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock traded down C$0.49 on Thursday, hitting C$33.03. 2,600,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,053. The company has a market cap of C$39.01 billion and a PE ratio of -66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.06.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,631,284.38. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$135,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$706,293.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and sold 239,350 shares valued at $7,299,138.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

