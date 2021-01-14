First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 4,377 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,470 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,108,000.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $55.27. 2,267,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,621,121. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

