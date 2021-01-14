Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $244.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

