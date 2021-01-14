First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 165 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $722.03. 8,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $727.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

