Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,950 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

