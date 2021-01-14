Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

