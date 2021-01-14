First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 16,561 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after buying an additional 98,025 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

