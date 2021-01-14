Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.53 Million Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,177,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,879,000 after acquiring an additional 156,390 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 554.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.06. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,610. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

