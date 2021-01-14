Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.96 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Celanese stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,807. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $140.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average of $113.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

