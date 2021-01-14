Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,961,000 after acquiring an additional 92,340 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.22.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.06. 25,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.29 and its 200-day moving average is $254.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

