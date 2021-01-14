Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,313. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Grifols has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 102.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 70.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Grifols by 9,180.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grifols
Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
