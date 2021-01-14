Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,313. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Grifols has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 102.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 70.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Grifols by 9,180.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

