Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Truist

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price lifted by Truist from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $145.97. 5,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,681. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.87 and a beta of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total transaction of $3,371,198.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,493,632.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

