Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) PT Raised to $68.00 at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CWST. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. 7,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,922,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 135.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 123,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

