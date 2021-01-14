Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $211.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.75. 122,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,399. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.66. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

