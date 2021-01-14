Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $211.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.
Shares of Target stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.75. 122,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,399. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.66. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.
In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.