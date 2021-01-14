Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at $109,756.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. 5.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.