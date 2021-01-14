Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at 140166 from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. 140166’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lowered Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,800. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $964.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.40. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 116.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 584.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 91,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

