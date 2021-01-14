Larson Financial Group LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 289,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,711. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

