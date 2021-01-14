Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,944 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,372 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $102.38. 54,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.