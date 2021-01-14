Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 989 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,977,000 after acquiring an additional 101,839 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,949,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,167,000 after acquiring an additional 111,210 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,789. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $92.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

