Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 45,030 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.88. 3,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,092. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.