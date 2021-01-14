Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 400 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,427 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 121,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.05. 85,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,623. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

