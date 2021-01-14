Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 316 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,321,000 after buying an additional 160,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 67.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

