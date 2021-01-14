Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Holdings Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

ESGV traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.54. 32,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,089. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71.

