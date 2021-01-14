Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $2,258,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $589,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 207,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,531. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

