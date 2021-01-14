Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKC traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Argus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

