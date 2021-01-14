Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 287,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.