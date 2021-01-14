First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 269.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,536. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

