Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 160.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 184.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 12.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

