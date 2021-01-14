Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. BioTelemetry reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

BEAT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,206. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 177,654 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

