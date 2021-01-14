Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Hits $2.43 on Major Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00006154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $40.98 million and $3.25 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

