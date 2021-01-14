Analysts Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BOX posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

BOX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. 62,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BOX by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 352,019 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.