$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 135,124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

