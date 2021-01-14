Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Insider Sells $37,396.80 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $710.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

