ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ESSA Pharma traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 5572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EPIX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
