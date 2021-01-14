ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ESSA Pharma traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 5572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EPIX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.79.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.