NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in December

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on shares of NuLegacy Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NULGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 863,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

