The Macerich Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 50,918 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the average daily volume of 9,429 call options.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 448,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,502. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -158.65 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAC. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.