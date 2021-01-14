Raymond James Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,455 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 790% compared to the average volume of 388 call options.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

RJF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.08%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

