Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 165 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

Shares of FB traded down $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $248.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,993,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.97. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock worth $327,128,221. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

