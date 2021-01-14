BTIG Research Boosts Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $61.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $48.21. 2,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,962. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $492,624.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $278,536.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $3,218,261. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.