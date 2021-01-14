TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Get TransAlta alerts:

NYSE TAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 5,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TransAlta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TransAlta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.