NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) PT Raised to $136.00 at Roth Capital

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $82.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.80.

NVEE stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.10. 664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,462. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100,460 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 54.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 20.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

