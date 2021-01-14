Robert W. Baird Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised Comerica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

