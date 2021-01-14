STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after buying an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,419 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $17,050,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

