Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,525 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $31,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 163,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,150. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

