Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.17. 10,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

