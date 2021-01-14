Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 58,690 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,690 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after buying an additional 753,285 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,859,000 after buying an additional 710,250 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 992,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,827,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $212.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

